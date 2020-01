The Wheatland J1 School District (Wheatland Center School) Board of Education is scheduled to hold a regular meeting on Wednesday starting at 7 p.m. at the school.

Among the agenda items are:

An Early Childhood Programming Presentation.

Review and Potential Approval of Open Enrollment Spaces for the 2020-21 School Year.

Board Goals Report: Safe and Secure Environment.

Review and Potential Approval of Intergovernmental Agreement for Operation of the Westosha Athletic Conference

The full agenda is available here.