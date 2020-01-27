Bristol orders razing of home in Lake Shangri-la

The Bristol Village Board on Monday issued a raze order for a home at 11713 212th Avenue in Lake Shangri-la.

Village administrator Randy Kerkman said the home has had no roof — only a tarp — for years and is not habitable.

The home, which was delinquent on property taxes, was seized and is now owned by Kenosha County.

With the issuing of the raze order, the county will hire a contractor to tear down the building and then recover that cost along with the back taxes when the property is sold, Kerkman said.

The vote to issue the raze order was unanimous with all board members present.