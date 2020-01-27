Agenda: Paris Town Board special meeting and regular board meeting Jan. 28, 2020

The Paris Town Board is scheduled to hold a special meeting and its regular monthly meeting on Tuesday at Town Hall in Paris.

First up is the special Town Board meeting at 6 p.m., which is set to move into closed session to discuss and consider Liberty Mutual Insurance Company coverages and a proof of loss claim related to an IRS matter.

The board may reconvene the special meeting in open session as needed. The whole special meeting agenda is available here.

Second will be the regular Town Board meeting at 7 p.m. Among the agenda items are:

A resolution to request a traffic study for 38th Street from 128th Ave on west.

Signage for regulating engine braking by trucks traveling within Town of Paris.

Determine scope of town road maintenance projects for 2020 and authorization of requests for proposals

The full agenda for the regular meeting is here.