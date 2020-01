The Wheatland Town Board is scheduled to hold a regular board meeting on Monday at 6 p.m. at Town Hall in New Munster.

Among the agenda items are:

A presentation by Matthew Ehr regarding an Eagle Scout Project-Sign for Oakwood Shores Park. The board also will consider this for approval.

Temporary Class “B” Retailer Alcoholic Beverage License applications from St. Alphonsus Church and the Town of Wheatland Fire Department for upcoming fundraisers.

The full agenda is available here.