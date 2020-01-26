Agenda: Paris Sex Offenders Residency Board meeting Jan. 28, 2020

The Paris Sex Offenders Residency Board is scheduled to meet at 4:30 p.m., Tuesday at Paris Town Hall in Paris.

The meeting will include a hearing on a request from Peter T. Nelson Sr. requesting an exemption to the town residency restrictions that would allow him to reside at a motel in the 4500 block of 200th Ave. in Paris.

Portions of the hearing may be in closed session to consider any medical history of alcohol, drug, and sex offender treatment, juvenile conviction records, and other health information.

At the close of the hearing, the board may convene into closed session to deliberate and reconvene into open session regarding a decision.

The full agenda is available here.