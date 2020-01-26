Agenda: Bristol Village Board regular meeting Jan. 27, 2020

The Bristol Village Board is scheduled to hold a regular semi-monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at the Bristol Municipal Building in Bristol.

Among the agenda items are:

Consideration of a raze order for the property at 11713 212 th Ave., which is owned by Kenosha County.

Consider for approval authorizing the village administrator to accept a $5,000 grant from American Transmission Co.'s Community Planting Program and to seek bids for tree planting in the Bristol Bay Park. The park, at the southeast corner of Highways 45 and 50, is planned to be a natural area park with a trail system.

The complete agenda is available here, along with a meeting packet.