Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 6:38 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue and Randall Fire Department units and sheriff’s deputies are responding for an investigation in the 200 block of West Park Street in Silver Lake.

Per dispatch: Caller reporting smoke from a laundry room, along with a burning smell.

UPDATE about 6:44 p.m. — Deputy on scene reports occupants are evacuating and there are no signs of fire from exterior.

UPDATE 7:02 p.m. — Salem command clearing some units to return to quarters.