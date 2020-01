At about 6:35 a.m. Saturday, we measured about 3 inches of accumulated snow at westofthei.com headquarters in Paddock Lake. This is for snow that started falling Friday evening.

It’s a wet heavy snow. Plan accordingly for snow removal.

We could see some more snow and/or rain during the day Saturday, says the latest, local National Weather Service forecast. Less than an inch of accumulation is expected.

Saturday’s high temperature should reach 34.