Units responding to crash in Salem Lakes

Jan 24th, 2020
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 9:18 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash in the 21700 block of Highway AH in Salem Lakes.

Per dispatch: This is a single vehicle crash with the vehicle rolled over.

Posted in: Police/fire, Salem Lakes.

