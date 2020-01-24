Units responding to crash in Salem Lakes

At about 9:18 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash in the 21700 block of Highway AH in Salem Lakes.
Per dispatch: This is a single vehicle crash with the vehicle rolled over.
Western Kenosha County's news source
At about 9:18 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash in the 21700 block of Highway AH in Salem Lakes.
Per dispatch: This is a single vehicle crash with the vehicle rolled over.
Posted in: Police/fire, Salem Lakes.
© 2020 West of the I | Powered by WordPress