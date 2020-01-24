Units responding for fire in Paris

Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 7:23 p.m., Paris Fire and Rescue, Bristol Fire and Rescue, Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue and Somers Fire and Rescue and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a possible fire at a business in the 1800 block of 120th Avenue in Paris.

Per dispatch: Caller reports seeing black smoke.

UPDATE 7:29 p.m. — Sheriff’s deputy reports that smoke appears to be coming from a vent.

UPDATE 7:30 p.m. — Paris command releases all mutual aid units to return to quarters. Smoke was steam from a vent.