Units responding for fire in Bristol

Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 6:50 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue, Paris Fire and Rescue, Salem Lakes Fire and Rescue and Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a possible fire in a church in the 13000 block of Highway C in Bristol.

Kenosha County Scanner Facebook page is reporting a caller reported “power went out/smelled and saw smoke after.”

UPDATE 6:53 p.m. — Fire unit arriving on scene reports no signs of fire from two sides of the exterior. People are evacuating the building.

UPDATE 7:11 p.m. — Bristol command releasing some unit to return to quarters.