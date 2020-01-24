Units responding for crash in Twin Lakes

Jan 24th, 2020
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 8:03 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue units and Twin Lakes Police are responding to a report of a crash in the 1200 block of North Lake Avenue in Twin Lakes.

Per dispatch: This involves two vehicles.

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Leave a Reply

  • Follow us on

  • Archives