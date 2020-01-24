Units responding for crash in Twin Lakes

At about 8:03 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue units and Twin Lakes Police are responding to a report of a crash in the 1200 block of North Lake Avenue in Twin Lakes.
Per dispatch: This involves two vehicles.
Western Kenosha County's news source
At about 8:03 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue units and Twin Lakes Police are responding to a report of a crash in the 1200 block of North Lake Avenue in Twin Lakes.
Per dispatch: This involves two vehicles.
Posted in: Uncategorized.
© 2020 West of the I | Powered by WordPress