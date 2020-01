Seems like I just said this yesterday, but at about 5:30 a.m., we measured about .5 inch of snow overnight at westofthei.com headquarters in Paddock Lake.

There may not be much of it on the ground, but I noticed it is wet and heavy as I was clearing the driveway.

We may get another half inch of snow during the day, Friday. There’s more sizable snow forecast for Friday overnight, including a winter weather advisory.