New Wheatland Fire Station information sessions set for Jan. 25, 28, Feb. 1, Feb. 11

Informational open houses on the proposal for a new Town of Wheatland Fire Department station in New Munster are scheduled for the following dates and times:
- Saturday, Jan.y 25, 8:30 a.m.
- Tuesday, Jan. 28, 7 p.m.
- Saturday, Feb. 1, 8:30 a.m.
- Tuesday, Feb. 11, 7 p.m.
Town residents will be able to vote on a referendum on the fire station proposal on Feb. 18 during the primary election. The referendum will ask if voters wish to authorize the town to build a new fire station for no more than $3.8 million.
The above meetings will be held at the current fire station in New Munster.
Plans for the proposal can be seen here.
