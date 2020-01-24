New Wheatland Fire Station information sessions set for Jan. 25, 28, Feb. 1, Feb. 11

Informational open houses on the proposal for a new Town of Wheatland Fire Department station in New Munster are scheduled for the following dates and times:

Saturday, Jan.y 25, 8:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 28, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 1, 8:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 11, 7 p.m.

Town residents will be able to vote on a referendum on the fire station proposal on Feb. 18 during the primary election. The referendum will ask if voters wish to authorize the town to build a new fire station for no more than $3.8 million.

The above meetings will be held at the current fire station in New Munster.

Plans for the proposal can be seen here.

Related posts

Wheatland moves forward with Feb. 18 referendum on new fire station spending

Wheatland moving toward referendum for new fire station

Wheatland fire chief and town chairman argue at meeting

Meetings on Sept. 10 and 14 to explain need for new Town of Wheatland Fire Department station

Wheatland Fire Department station issue stalls again

New Town of Wheatland Fire Department station proposal headed back to committee

Proposal for new Town of Wheatland Fire Department presented