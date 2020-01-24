Boil order lifted for Paddock Lake Water Utility

A boil water order for customers of the Paddock Lake Village Water Utility District has been lifted Friday morning after testing showed water from the system was safe for normal use.

Here is a news release distributed by the village Friday morning:

The water boil notice that has been in effect for the water utility customers of the Village of Paddock Lake is being lifted. As a result of a water main break that occurred on January 22, 2020, the Village Water Utility District issued a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resource required water boil advisory to the water system users. Two (2) water samples were taken and examined by a Wisconsin licensed laboratory for the presence of harmful bacteria. Both water samples have tested negative for harmful bacteria. It is now safe for Paddock Lake Water Utility District customers to return to drinking and normal use of the Utility Districts water.