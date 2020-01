The Lilly Lake Protection & Rehabilitation District is scheduled to hold a meeting on Saturday, Jan. 25, at 9:30 a.m. at Wheatland Town Hall in New Munster.

The meeting is all about the 2019 Lilly Lake High Water Relief Study and will include:

A presentation on the study.

Development of a consensus on best option to pursue.

Discussion of how to finance a solution.

The full agenda is available here.

The 96-page study can be viewed here.