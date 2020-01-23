Twin Lakes selects new village hall site

The Twin Lakes Village Board has chosen a site for a planned new village hall.

The board chose a site across from the current village hall between Main Street and Lance Drive. When the new building is finished, the plan is to demolish the current hall building to use as additional parking for the new facility.

The land will cost $84,000, said village administrator Laura Roesslein.

The purchase was approved in a 5 to 1 vote at Monday’s regular board meeting. Trustee Sharon Bowers voted against the purchase. Trustee Thomas Connolly was absent.

The chosen site was selected because of its proximity to downtown and Lance Park and that it was the least expensive of the sites that required a land purchase, Roesslein said.

The board initially considered four sites: Next to the Twin Lakes Police Station on Lance Drive, adjacent to Lance Park, downtown along Bassett Street and the chosen site.