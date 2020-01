Art by Agata Urbaniak via stock.xchng

At about 5:40 a.m., we measured .5 inch of snow accumulation overnight at westofthei.com headquarters.

There’s more on the way, says the National Weather Service. We should see steady, but not dramatically accumulating snow.

Snow is expected Thursday during the day, Thursday night, Friday and Friday night. About 1 inch of snow accumulation is expected for each of those periods, except for Friday night when we could see 1 to 2 inches. So maybe a total of about 5 inches over the next two days.