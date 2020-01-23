Paddock Lake water main fixed; boil order expected to continue to Friday

A water main break in Paddock Lake has been repaired, but a water boil order is expected to remain in effect until Friday.

The village also needs to repair a pump on the water system as a result of the break.

The village water system serves about 300 customers and about 1,000 residents on the east side of the village.

The water main break along 235th Avenue near 65th Street was reported around 6 p.m., Wednesday evening.

Here’s a report via email on the situation as of about 9:30 a.m., Thursday, from village administrator Tim Popanda:

The water main break was repaired early this morning (1:30 am). The water system has had multiple water main breaks in the past, what makes this break different than past breaks is that one of the two 1956 pumps finally gave up and failed, operating on one pump with a breach in a water main caused the system to lose pressure. The Village water utility district is having the failed water pump examined by a pump repair specialist, with the water system improvements well underway and schedule for completion in March-April the Village is faced with replacing the 1956 pump earlier than expected. The new pumps are ordered and expected to be built and delivered at the beginning of March. An analogy would be- replacing the engine and transmission in your car that you are sending to the junk yard in 2 months. The Village water utility serving 1,006 residents or 295 residential and commercial customers remains on a water boil notice and will likely remain in this status until tomorrow Friday 1/24/2020.”