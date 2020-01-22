Water system leak cuts off water in Paddock Lake

A major water system leak has caused residents on the east side of Paddock Lake to lose service this evening.

Village administrator Tim Popanda said at about 7:20 p.m. that village workers were on the scene and working to resolve the problem. Crews are working to isolate the leak so pumps can recharge the system,.

“We are trying to get everything back in line,” Popanda said.

Only households that are on the municipal water system on the east side of the lake are affected.

Village officials suspect a major water line leak caused the system to pump out all of its reserve, resulting in no water when people try to draw water.

UPDATE about 7:40 p.m. — Village President Terry Burns advises residents on the water system to refrain from using water if possible to let system pressure rebuild.

UPDATE about 8:15 p.m. — Village will be issuing a boil order for people on the water system, said Popanda. Water should not be used for drinking until notification from the village, which will be done house to house.

Here’s video of where the break is coming to the surface along 235th Avenue:

UPDATE 8:36 p.m. — The village has issued the following statement:

Tonight at or about 6:15 pm the Village of Paddock Lake Water Utility District experienced a water main break, this break is in one of the 1956 water lines and is a significant water main break. Village staff along with a excavating contractor are working to repair the break and anticipate water pressures will be restored soon. Because of the large loss of water pressure, the Village water system and the water users will be under a water boil order until such time the water is tested for safeness. It is important to point out to the KCSD that Village public works staff will be delivering written notices door to door tonight. Any questions can be directed to the Village hall at 262-843-2713

Here are instructions from the village for how to handle water during a boil order.