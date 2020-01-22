Snow expected through Friday night

Western Kenosha County should expect to see snow in the air and accumulating on the ground through Friday night, says the latest, local National Weather Service forecast.

The NWS says snow should start falling in the early hours of Thursday morning. By morning commute-going to school time there might be less than a 1 inch on the ground.

There’s a 100 percent chance of more snow Thursday during the day, with about 1 inch of accumulation expected.

Thursday night, the snow continues with another 1 inch of accumulation possible. Same deal on Friday, though there may be some rain mixed in.

Friday night there’s just an 80 percent chance of snow, but 1 to 2 inches of accumulation possible.