Units responding for fire in Twin Lakes

Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 9:12 a.m., Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue, Richmond Fire Department, Town of Wheatland Fire Department and Randall Fire Department units and a Twin Lakes Police officer are responding to a fire in the 800 block of Hickory in Twin Lakes.

Per dispatch: Caller reporting black smoke coming from a basement.

UPDATE 9:24 a.m. — Randall FD tender to respond non-emergency; Wheatland FD tender to remain in quarters.

UPDATE 9:25 a.m. — TLFD command releases all automatic response units to return to quarters,