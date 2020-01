Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 3:55 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are on the scene of a crash at 104th Street and 264th Avenue in Trevor.

Kenosha County Scanner Facebook page is reporting that this is a single vehicle crash involving a truck that has struck a tree.

UPDATE 3:57 p.m. — Response requested from Flight for Life medical transport helicopter.

UPDATE 4 p.m. — Bristol Fire and Rescue dispatched to respond with an engine to the landing zone.

UPDATE 4:25 p.m. — Flight for Life has landed at landing zone.