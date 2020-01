We’ve had a bit of a cold snap after last weekends snow, but that appears to be coming to an end, says the latest, local National Weather Service forecast.

Monday’s night’s low is forecast at 6. To me, that’s still pretty cold. Tuesday’s high will be 25, similar to Monday.

But from there, temps are expected to be mostly in the mid 30s during the day and low 30s-high 20s at night through Sunday night.

Also, maybe some snow and/or rain Wednesday night through Saturday night.