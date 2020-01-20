Agenda: Twin Lakes #4 School District board meeting Jan. 20, 2020

The Twin Lakes #4 School District Board of Education (Lakewood School) is scheduled to hold a regular board meeting Monday starting at 6 p.m. at the school in Twin Lakes.

Agenda items include:

Discuss and Possible Approval of Open Enrollment Regular and Special Education Space and Availability.

A closed session for: Enrollment School Year, Administrator’s Job Description, and Review of Administrator’s Contracts. There also are subsequent agenda items for discussion and possible approval of the Administrator’s Job Description and Approval of Administrator’s Contracts after the board reconvenes in open session.

Community Member Involvement Recognition – Deputy Ray Rowe.

The full agenda is available here.