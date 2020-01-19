Agenda: Twin Lakes Village Board regular meeting Jan. 19, 2020

Jan 19th, 2020
by Darren Hillock.

The Twin Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a regular board meeting on Monday, Jan. 20 starting at 6:30 p.m., at Village Hall in Twin Lakes.

This is a regular board meeting at which the board can take action on items so noticed on the agenda.

Items on the agenda for this meeting include:

  • Discussion and possible action on the location of a new Village Hall.
  • More discussion of short-term rentals.
  • Consideration of a change to the garbage ordinance that would establish a time in which containers can be brought out and a time by which they would need to be removed from the curb. This appears to be related to previous discussion of problems arising from short-term rentals.

The full agenda is available here.

