Agenda: Twin Lakes Village Board regular meeting Jan. 19, 2020

The Twin Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a regular board meeting on Monday, Jan. 20 starting at 6:30 p.m., at Village Hall in Twin Lakes.

This is a regular board meeting at which the board can take action on items so noticed on the agenda.

Items on the agenda for this meeting include:

Discussion and possible action on the location of a new Village Hall.

More discussion of short-term rentals.

Consideration of a change to the garbage ordinance that would establish a time in which containers can be brought out and a time by which they would need to be removed from the curb. This appears to be related to previous discussion of problems arising from short-term rentals.

The full agenda is available here.