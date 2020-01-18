Nominations sought for Youth in Governance Program for the 2020-21 program year

The following is a news release from Kenosha County UW-Extension:

Kenosha County is seeking nominations for the Youth in Governance Program for the 2020-21 program year.

Youth in Governance is a program that allows 14 youth (rising high school juniors and seniors) to sit on the seven County Board committees and provides them with a mentor. This program is great for youth who want to learn more about county government and want to be civically engaged in their community.

Youth must be nominated by Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. Online registration is available here.

A promotional video of youth talking about their experience in the program, plus other background information, is available here.

The requirements to participate in Youth in Governance are:

– Youth must be a high school student in 10th or 11th grade.

– Youth must have a GPA of 2.5 or greater.

– Youth must be a Kenosha County resident.

– Youth must be able to attend the monthly meetings of their committee.

– Youth must attend at least one Kenosha County Board meeting during their term.

– Youth must participate in the YIG Bus Tour held the last Wednesday in June.

– Youth must be able to attend additional committee meetings that are combined with other committees.

After nominations are submitted, all nominees will receive a letter indicating that they have been nominated for Youth in Governance. If they are interested, they must complete an application.



Once applications are reviewed, finalists will be selected for face-to-face interviews with the County Board’s Planning, Development and Extension Education Committee. The Committee makes recommendations to the County Board chairman, who appoints the members.

If you have any questions, please contact Vickie LeFlore, positive youth development educator with Extension Kenosha County, at 262-857-1931 or vleflore@wisc.edu.