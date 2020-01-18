Agenda: Salem Lakes committee of the whole meeting Jan. 20, 2020

Jan 18th, 2020
by Darren Hillock.

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting on Jan. 20 starting at 6 p.m. at Village Hall in Salem.

A committee of the whole meeting is when a body discusses issues, but does not take action or votes, other than perhaps informal and non-binding polls.

There are three items on the agenda:

  • Discussion on possible future usage of the Silver Lake Rescue Building. This building was rented to the Silver Lake Rescue before that entity ceased operations as of Dec. 31, 2018.
  • Discuss the possible creation of a vicious animal ordinance.
  • Discussion of future growth and development in the Village of Salem Lakes.

You can view the whole agenda notice here.

