Agenda: Salem Lakes committee of the whole meeting Jan. 20, 2020

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting on Jan. 20 starting at 6 p.m. at Village Hall in Salem.
A committee of the whole meeting is when a body discusses issues, but does not take action or votes, other than perhaps informal and non-binding polls.
There are three items on the agenda:
- Discussion on possible future usage of the Silver Lake Rescue Building. This building was rented to the Silver Lake Rescue before that entity ceased operations as of Dec. 31, 2018.
- Discuss the possible creation of a vicious animal ordinance.
- Discussion of future growth and development in the Village of Salem Lakes.