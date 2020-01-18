Agenda: Salem Lakes committee of the whole meeting Jan. 20, 2020

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting on Jan. 20 starting at 6 p.m. at Village Hall in Salem.

A committee of the whole meeting is when a body discusses issues, but does not take action or votes, other than perhaps informal and non-binding polls.

There are three items on the agenda:

Discussion on possible future usage of the Silver Lake Rescue Building. This building was rented to the Silver Lake Rescue before that entity ceased operations as of Dec. 31, 2018.

Discuss the possible creation of a vicious animal ordinance.

Discussion of future growth and development in the Village of Salem Lakes.

You can view the whole agenda notice here.