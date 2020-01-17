Snow report Jan. 17, 2020: 3 inches and counting

We measured a solid 3 inches of snow at westofthei.com headquarters in Paddock Lake at about 10 p.m., Friday. Snow has been falling since about 4 p.m. and is still falling, so that total will likely increase yet before this snowfall is over.

I was out on the road between Paddock Lake and Wheatland about 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. At that time, roads were slippery but visibility was pretty good since snow was not blowing. Winds are now picking up and some blowing snow can be seen.

Snow is expected to continue into Saturday morning, perhaps changing to or mixed with rain.

A National Weather Service winter weather advisory is set to continue until 6 p.m., Saturday.

Temperatures are expected to be in the mid 30s early in the day Saturday, but then drop into single digits early Sunday morning.