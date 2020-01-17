Brighton School first quarter honor roll 2019-20 year

Note: This post sponsored by Bumper to Bumper Paddock Lake Auto Parts. — DH

The following students were named to the Brighton School honor roll for the first quarter of the 2019-20 school year:

*Denotes Principal’s Honor Roll

Eighth Grade — Chloe Andersen, *Chloe Brown, Connor Brown, *Waylon Brusky, Louis Canady, Jace Christensen, *Sarah Frohmader, Kate Girard, *Jackson Golla, *Kendra Grashel, *Jakob Hiemstra, Owen Keller, *Kyleigh Kevek, Kailee Krueger, *Lindsey Laitinen, *Travis Larson, *Ethan Pedersen, *Chloe Rausch, *Samantha Rausch, *Paige Sullivan, *Andrew Wolf.

Seventh Grade — * Brooke Bergman, *Caroline Canady, *Samuel Davis, Kade Edwards, *Aiden Ellerbrock, *Shelby Fabbri, *Alayna Fliess, Christian Harpe, Maya Hernandez, Maxwell Jensen, *Alexandria Keller, *Mary Kinzler, *Anthony Lena Jr., Izabella Mager, Kasey Nau, *Sophia Paulowske, *Emmaline Pedersen, *Keira Peyron, Noah Rittmer, Lindsey Roberts, Janay Rothbauer, Brooklyn Schultz, Tylor Spencer, *Jacob Steger, Drew Willms.

Sixth Grade — *Caileb Cerka, *Emily Craven, *Jillian Daniels, *Kole Daniels, *Amelia Dufek, *Ryan Eppers, Haley Fell, *Paxton Ferruzzi, *Aiden Goetz, *Carter Harpe, *Jacob Junig, *Keighden Kevek, *Johnathan Klenke, *Eliza Koski, *Sophia Mastronardi, *Cierra Perleberg, *Ava Rasch, *Isabella Rausch, *Hannah Smith, *Abigail Sweatman, Bryant Young.

Fifth Grade — *Jackson Bishop, *Maxwell Diel, *Brady Keller, *Graham Kimble, *Alexander Kis, Violet Lena, Cindel Lovitz, Landon Moffitt, *Kenadee Morman, Austin Point, Carter Schuh, *Emily Steger, Aubrey Stevens, Evelyn Strash, Katelyn Strash.

Note: This post sponsored by Bumper to Bumper Paddock Lake Auto Parts. — DH