Winter weather advisory issued

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for an area of Wisconsin that includes Kenosha County.

The advisory is set to be in effect from 5 p.m., Friday to 6 p.m., Saturday.

Sleet, rain and snow are possible during the advisory period. Winds with gusts as high as 30 mph may cause blowing snow Saturday.

Snow is expected to accumulate Friday evening and Sunday morning. All told, there may be as much as 4 inches on the ground. Between the rounds of snow there may be sleet and rain may follow the last batch of snow.

While Friday’s high may be back in the 30s, Saturday’s low should sink to about 2.