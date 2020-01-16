Jan. 20 state holiday to affect availability of some vital records, says county register of deeds

The following is a news release from the Register of Deeds office:

The Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday on Monday, Jan. 20, will affect

access to some vital records, Kenosha County Register of Deeds JoEllyn Storz announced Wednesday.

While Kenosha County offices will remain open on Monday, State of Wisconsin offices will be closed.

“We will still be able to issue most vital records, but some marriage and older birth records may not be available until Tuesday,” Storz said.

People can still come to the Register of Deeds Office on Monday to purchase copies of records. If they are not available then due to the state holiday, they can be picked up on Tuesday or mailed to the requester.

The Register of Deeds Office, located in the county Administration Building at 1010 56th St. in downtown Kenosha, may be reached at 262-653-2444. Residents may also access copies of records at the office’s satellite location in the Kenosha County Center at Highways 45 and 50 in Bristol.