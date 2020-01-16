Cold Thursday; still snow Friday

It’s going to be a cold Thursday, says the latest, local National Weather Service forecast.

Thursday’s high is expected to reach just 18, with 10 to 15 mph winds with gusts to 30 mph creating wind chill values between 5 and -5.

The good news is it will just be a one-day dip. Friday’s high is expected to reach 30.

But snow is still expected Friday — maybe 2 to 4 inches after it starts falling in the afternoon and continues through the night.

Precipitation is expected to continue Saturday, but more of the wintry mix or rain/snow type.