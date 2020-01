/Photo by Laslovarga via Wikimedia Commons under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported license.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for an area that includes Kenosha County.

The advisory is set to be in effect from 6 a.m. to noon.

A mix of freezing drizzle and light snow resulting in ice accumulations of a light glaze are the major concern. The freezing precipitation is expected to transition to just rain by 11 a.m. There also may be some patchy fog between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The high temperature Wednesday should be around 35.