Art by Agata Urbaniak via stock.xchng

There’s more snow for Friday and Friday evening in the latest (Wed, afternoon), local National Weather Service forecast.

Snow is expected to start after noon on Friday and pick up in the evening. When it’s done, current estimates are for 2 to 4 inches of accumulation.

Precipitation will continue into Saturday and may be in the form of snow, rain or wintry mix.

Of course the forecast could change. Check back. We will try to stay on top of it for you.