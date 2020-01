Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 10:24 a.m., Twin Lakes Fire Department units and a Twin Lakes Police officer are responding for an alarm in the 1600 block of Wilmot Avenue in Twin Lakes.

Per dispatch: This is a fire alarm in an apartment complex.

UPDATE 10:31 a.m. — Police office on the scene says alarm is activated at control panel, but not sounding in that building.