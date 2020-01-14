Agenda: Paddock Lake Village Board meeting Jan. 15, 2020

The Paddock Lake Village Board is scheduled to hold its regular monthly meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 15 starting at 7 p.m. at Village Hall in Paddock Lake.

This is the meeting in which action is taken on items discussed at committee meetings and the committee of the whole meeting.

Among the items on the agenda are:

An request from a property owner to annex land currently in Salem Lakes into Paddock Lake. This property is in an area that was designated in the Paddock Lake/Town of Salem Cooperative plan to become part of Paddock Lake before Salem Lakes became a village.

Payments to contractors working on the Highway 50 water main project and improvements to the village water system.

A motion to reject a resident’s request for a change in the village’s requirements for keeping chickens.

