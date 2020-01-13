Agenda: Central High School District of Westosha Board of Education meeting Jan. 14, 2020

Jan 13th, 2020
by Darren Hillock.

The Central High School District of Westosha Board of Education will hold a regular business meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 14 in the all-purpose room at the school in Paddock Lake. The board is set to meeting in executive (closed) session at 4:15 p.m. and convene in open session at 5 p.m. or immediately following the executive session.

The executive session is to “discuss and take action, if appropriate, on non-administrative and administrative contracts, preliminary nonrenewal, and compensation.”

Among the items on the open business meeting agenda are:

  • 2019-2020 Budget Update – Quarter 2
  • 2020-2021 Baird Budget Forecast Model.
  • 2020-2021 Health Insurance Planning.
  • Adoption of new policies and administration guidelines regarding use of social media.

The full agenda is available here.

Share1
Tweet
1 Shares

Posted in: Agendas, Central High School.

Leave a Reply

  • Follow us on

  • Archives