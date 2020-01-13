Agenda: Central High School District of Westosha Board of Education meeting Jan. 14, 2020

The Central High School District of Westosha Board of Education will hold a regular business meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 14 in the all-purpose room at the school in Paddock Lake. The board is set to meeting in executive (closed) session at 4:15 p.m. and convene in open session at 5 p.m. or immediately following the executive session.

The executive session is to “discuss and take action, if appropriate, on non-administrative and administrative contracts, preliminary nonrenewal, and compensation.”

Among the items on the open business meeting agenda are:

2019-2020 Budget Update – Quarter 2

2020-2021 Baird Budget Forecast Model.

2020-2021 Health Insurance Planning.

Adoption of new policies and administration guidelines regarding use of social media.

The full agenda is available here.