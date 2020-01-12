Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board meeting Jan. 13, 2020

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a regular monthly board meeting on Monday, Jan. 13 starting at 7 p.m. at Village Hall in Salem.

Agenda items include:

Consideration of an agreement between the village and Brighton for Salem Fire/Rescue to provide fire and rescue services to Brighton. Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue has been providing fire and rescue services to Brighton for many years.

Payments to contractors for work on public works and utility district projects including Sunset Oaks Manor Drainage and Street Improvement Project, Timber Lane Drainage and Street Improvement Project, Wastewater Treatment Plant Regionalization Improvements and WWTP Phase 2 Lift Station Rehabilitation.

