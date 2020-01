The Bristol Village Board is scheduled to hold a regular board meeting on Monday, Jan. 13 starting at 7 p.m. at the Municipal Building.

The only agenda item outside of routine business and reports is “discuss and give direction to the Public Works director in regard to the 82nd Street Sewer Capacity Analysis Report dated November 2019 and smoke testing by Strand Associates.”

A full agenda and a slide presentation from Strand regarding the above is available here.