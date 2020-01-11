Wilmot UHS captures 2020 Academic Decathlon regional title

/Submitted photo

The Wilmot Union High School 2020 Academic Decathlon team are regional champions.

Wilmot advances to the state competition in March with the regional win.

Wilmot’s winning score was the highest among all of the teams competing in regionals in five sites around the state on Friday. Wilmot competed in the regional at University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

Team members are: Lulu Cooper, Ana Bishop, Lydia Fielder, Sean O’Dowd

Back row: Maija Pearson, Anna Carroll, Kort Visocnik, Iain McCutchan and Marcus Wolff. Coach is Don Serkowski.

The Wilmot decathletes were the highest scorer all three different divisions, indicated by the star-shaped trophy in the above photo.