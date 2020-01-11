Units responding for fire in Bristol

Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 11:54 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue, Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue, Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue, Antioch Fire Department and Newport Fire Department and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a fire in the 15900 block of Horton Road (Highway CJ) in Bristol.

Per dispatch: This started as a refrigerator fire and has spread. Building has been evacuated.

UPDATE 12:04 p.m. — Bristol command activates box alarm. Units due to respond are: Paris Fire and Rescue, Kenosha Fire Department and Twin Lakes Fire Department with engines; Somers Fire and Rescue, Town of Wheatland Fire Department and Randall Fire Department with tenders (water tankers); Fox Lake Fire Department with a squad; Newport, Kenosha, Somers and Paris with chiefs; Racine Fire Belles with special equipment; and Kansaville Fire Department with a engine and chief and Union Grove Fire Department with a chief for change of quarters.

UPDATE 12:18 p.m. — Fire Investigative Task Force to respond to scene.

UPDATE 12:45 p.m. — Bristol command strikes box alarm.