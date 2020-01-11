Units responding for crash in Bristol

Jan 11th, 2020
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 8:54 a.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash int eh 10900 block of Highway 45 in Bristol.

Per dispatch: Unit on the scene reports one vehicle involved.

