Six Central HS students perform at 2020 UW-Parkside Honors Band

The 2020 University of Wisconsin-Parkside Honors Band performance was held on Saturday, Jan. 4.

Six Central High School band students participated: Angel Flores, Anna Thompson, Laura Beinecke, Daniel Masnik, Josh Greenwood and Matt Moreno.

The Honors Band was comprised of high school students from the southeast Wisconsin and parts of Illinois. The students were nominated and selected by Laura Rexroth, director of bands at UW-Parkside.

The students rehearsed the music throughout the day and the event culminated in a performance held at the Rita Tallent Pickens Center for the Arts.