Kenosha County holding Narcan training sessions in Twin Lakes and Trevor

The Kenosha County Division of Health is holding Narcan training in Twin Lakes and Trevor.

The session in Twin Lakes will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 15, starting at 7 p.m., at the Twin Lakes Fire Department, 236 E Main St, Twin Lakes.

Sessions in Trevor will be held on the following dates: Jan. 20, April 20, July 20 and Oct. 19. These sessions will start at 7 p.m. at Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue Station No. 1, 11252 254th Ct., Trevor.

The rate of opioid overdose deaths in Kenosha County has nearly doubled over the last decade. Narcan reverses the effects of an opioid overdose to allow the person to receive treatment and move into recovery. Addiction is a treatable, chronic medical disease that can affect any socioeconomic status, race, gender, etc. Any adult can be trained.

Call or email to sign up at 262-605-6741 or narcan@kenoshacounty.org