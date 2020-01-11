Agenda: Wheatland Town Board meeting Jan. 13, 2020

The Wheatland Town Board is scheduled to have a meeting on Monday, Jan. 13, starting at 6 p.m. at Town Hall in New Munster.
Included on the agenda is consideration of an 84th St. “no parking” designation in Powers Lake.
