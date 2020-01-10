Winter storm warning issued

The National Weather Service has now issued a winter storm warning for our area.

The warning is set to be in effect from 7 p.m., Friday until 6 a.m., Sunday.

This supersedes a previous winter storm watch for about the same timeframe.

The forecast continues to include a variety of precipitation and high winds starting Friday evening and continuing through the warning period. In all, we may see 2 to 6 inches of snow and sleet accumulation through the storm period says NWS. Wind of up to 25 mph is expected starting Friday evening and continuing through Saturday with gusts as high as 45 mph.

Friday’s low temperature should be 30, Saturday’s high about 32 and Saturday night’s low 15.