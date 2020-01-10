Weather forecast cancels saturday games for 2020 Bristol School Shoot Out hoops tournament

All basketball games for the annual Bristol School Shoot Out on Saturday have been canceled due to the National Weather Service winter storm warning.
The NWS is calling for rain, snow and freezing precipitation along with gusty winds for Saturday.
