Kenosha County HCE seeks help to make blankets for needy children

Kenosha County Association for Home & Community Education is conducting a Community Service Initiative making blankets for Sleep In Heavenly Peace. Volunteers from the community are needed at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Bristol Town Hall, (19801 83rd Street), to sew and perform non-sewing tasks.

Racine/Kenosha Sleep In Heavenly Peace is a non-profit organization whose mission is to make certain that No Kids Sleep on the Floor in Our Town; and is part of the national organization that makes and provides beds for needy children. Yes, real beds!

Needed are:

Individuals to sew blankets – bring your sewing machine to the sewing day.

Individuals to help with non-sewing tasks.

Donations of fleece (2 yards or more) or cotton or flannel prints for children to make pillowcases.

Following the sewing event, HCE will hold a potluck luncheon and Annual Association Meeting. For those staying for lunch, please bring a dish to pass.

HCE is a community service organization founded in Kenosha in 1951 that provides educational and community service opportunities and always welcomes new membership. For questions or more information, call Heidi at (262)325-3250.