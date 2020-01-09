Winter storm watch issued

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for an area that includes Western Kenosha County.

The watch is set to be in effect from 9 p.m., Friday to 6 a.m., Sunday.

The NWS says we should expect a little bit of everything in terms of precipitation this weekend — rain, snow and something in between.

Here’s what the latest, local NWS forecast says: It all begins Friday evening with rain. Then there will be rain and snow. Then around 1 a.m., Saturday, snow until at least about 5 a.m. It might snow some after that, perhaps mixed with sleet and rain. Saturday evening, it is expected to return to snow.

In all, there could be 2 to 4 inches of snow accumulation and an additional .2 to .4 of an inch of ice accumulation.

If you are traveling, large areas to the north and the south of Kenosha County also are under winter storm watches.